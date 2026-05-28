The 4 day work week dream

Metal Gear Solid 2’s source code leaked
Daryl Baxter: Metal Gear Solid 2 source code leak: every surprise so far
At first, I thought nothing of it
The Steam Deck starting price is 2x what it was a year ago
The original Steam Deck launched four years ago to massive praise, and I was one of those people who absolutely
9 years since the last Dragon Quest game…they just started over
Verity Townsend writing for IGN: about how Dragon Quest 12 has been completely restarted
In a special video to mark
Google suspended Railway's account, taking down their entire platform for hours
From the Railway blog: Incident Report: May 19, 2026 - GCP Account Suspension
At 22:20 UTC on May 19,
I said I'd destroy humanity and take their jobs, and I wonder why they don't like me
Ben Thompson: Data Center Discontent, Understanding the Opposition, Fixing the Problem
The point of starting with the misinformation point, however,
The MacBook Neo shows why the Apple fan obsession with benchmarks for 5+ years has been…weird
Oliver Haslam: MacBook Neo review, two months later: Almost a MacBook Pro beater
The MacBook Neo is a marvel. The