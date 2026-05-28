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The 4 day work week dream

Mike (just Mike): Can we have the day off?

If AI is going to 10x our productivity across the board, that means that I should be able to produce the same amount of output by midday on Monday that, in the before times, would have taken all week.

So can I just take Friday off?

If only.

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