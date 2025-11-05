The App Store is now on the web

John Voorhees: Apple Recreated the App Store on the Web With No Way to Download or Buy Apps

An even bigger difference from the native App Stores is that you can’t buy anything on the web. That’s right: there’s no way to log into your Apple account to download or buy anything. It’s a browse-only experience.

Well, this is kind of annoying, and the Google Play Store has allowed buying apps from the web forever, but I'm not particularly bothered by it. For someone like me, it's actually pretty convenient. You might be surprised how hard it is to find the price for an app you've already purchased on the App Store, for example.

But man, can you imagine if they had to pay 30% of all sales in the browser to someone else? That would completely destroy their entire business model. That would be rough. 😉