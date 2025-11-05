Mastodon
The App Store is now on the web

John Voorhees: Apple Recreated the App Store on the Web With No Way to Download or Buy Apps

An even bigger difference from the native App Stores is that you can’t buy anything on the web. That’s right: there’s no way to log into your Apple account to download or buy anything. It’s a browse-only experience.

Well, this is kind of annoying, and the Google Play Store has allowed buying apps from the web forever, but I'm not particularly bothered by it. For someone like me, it's actually pretty convenient. You might be surprised how hard it is to find the price for an app you've already purchased on the App Store, for example.

But man, can you imagine if they had to pay 30% of all sales in the browser to someone else? That would completely destroy their entire business model. That would be rough. 😉

iOS 26 gets another glass slider

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors: iOS 26.2 Lock Screen Gets Liquid Glass Slider When you select the "Glass"

All of Trump sheep's least favorite things happened when Trump was President

Tim Cushing: Trump Continues to Attack Biden for All the Stuff Trump Officials Did While Trump Was Still President If

Basically every PC game works on Linux

This post came across my radar, which shows Windows game support on Linux is at a new all-time high. You
Pixelmator update when?

Joe Rosensteel: Creative Neglect: What About the Apps in Apple? While the acquisition was announced almost a year ago in
When you put your brand's mascot on the enemy's platform

Back in February 2024, Xbox held a short podcast where they reacted directly to swirling rumors about Xbox exclusive titles

Coding is not software engineering

Matias Heikkilä: AI Can Code, but It Can't Build Software Coding, however, is not what most people are