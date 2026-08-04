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The best watch band for the Apple Watch Ultra

Josh Ginter: The Titanium Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band Review: The Best Apple Watch Band Ever Made

At $200 USD it's expensive for a band, but it's a buy-once purchase that kills any desire to own another. Best Apple Watch band ever made.

This is my watch band as well, and I absolutely agree with Josh here. It's supremely comfortable and looks really nice. I work out in it, I go to formal events with it, and it's my day-to-day standard. It has completely killed my desire to browse for new watch bands.

My only grip is that while the clasp is great once it's locked in, it is by far the most annoying watch band clasp I've ever personally used to actually lock in. But that's 5 seconds of annoyance every day to get an otherwise perfect band experience.

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