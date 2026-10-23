Hank Green on Threads

I feel very alone in the way I see the hugging face hack which is that openAI trained a bunch of super effective hacker bots to act like the only thing that mattered in the world was winning a hacking challenge and then gave them hacker tools, removed a bunch of anti-hacking guardrails, put them in a perpetual hacker story, and let them do, just whatever…completely unsupervised for weeks. And then when the bots did a bunch of hacking they were like “AI, man, I guess sometimes they go crazy…”

To all the young people reading this, whatever you think is cool today or cutting edge today will look silly a few decades from now. That's just the way the world works. I can already hear you saying, "no, it's different this time!" and I'm here to tell you it's not.

I think AI is indeed a monumental piece of technology that will greatly impact the world. That said, I do think there is some level of mass psychosis going on right now where people are ascribing malice to things that are just doing what we told them to do.