The hotly-anticipated TechWoven review

It's a case, so I'm not going to go on and on about this one. The best thing I think I can do is give you some context of where I'm coming from. I tend to use a case on my phone some of the time, but not all the time. I used Apple leather cases for many years and was quite happy with them, I truly hated FineWoven with the iPhone 15 and shifted to using Mujjo leather cases for the next 2 years, and now I'm giving TechWoven a chance.

I think the case looks quite nice from afar. I got the Sienna color, which I meant to use with the orange iPhone (Apple screenshot below), but it looks pretty good with the blue 17 Pro as well.

Screenshot via Apple

This case excels in a few ways:

The camera outline is slightly taller than the cameras and is perfectly centered, meaning there is zero wobble when placing this on a table. Apple's buttons remain best-in-class. The camera control touch-sensitive button is nicer than the gap I've been mildly annoyed by on the Mujjo case for the past year (Mujjo has adopted this for the 17 line, thankfully).

And it's not really important, but I think it's fun that the brown color of the case is created by a combination of colored thread. You can clearly see the texture with the naked eye, but the individual colors are invisible unless you really get it close and look for them. It reminds me of the texture on the PS5 controller which are tiny PlayStation icons – not essential, but a fun little detail.

Coincidentally, my only real issue with this case is the texture. The back has a rough fabric feel and even the sides are all a bit rough, there's no smooth part of this case. I'm getting more used to this over the few days I've had it, but I wouldn't say I love it. it feels a bit like polyester to me, and I don't mean that as a compliment. It's not terrible by any means, and I'm sure other people will enjoy this, but it's just not my favorite.

All that said, I'll be keeping this case through the year because it does what I need, and while it's not perfect for me, it'll do.

For what it's worth, I dug my iPhone 15 pro's FineWoven case out of the drawer and held it again. Woof, it's just as bad as I remember. The sides feel cheap, while the back feels unpleasant and cheap. It's fine (heh) if you dig it, but it really ain't for me. TechWoven is a step in the right direction.