The iPhone Air is for enthusiasts

Hartley Charlton: iPhone Air's Poor Sales Spook Rivals Into Ditching Ultra-Thin Phone Plans

A Weibo leaker today suggested that Apple's iPhone Air 2 may be the only next-generation ultra-thin flagship smartphone from a major brand, after the original model's poor sales performance appears to have led competing manufacturers to abandon plans for their own follow-up products.

Don’t take this the wrong way, but I feel like buying an iPhone Air in 2025 or 2026 is a lot like buying a Nissan Leaf back in 2010. When you bought that car, you weren't buying the best vehicle on the market. You weren't buying the most practical or the most cost efficient option either. Instead, you were buying something that you felt was a preview of what was to come. People loved the Nissan Leaf, not because it was the fastest car or the one with the most range, but because they believed in the future of electric cars. They were itchy to jump on that train as soon as they possibly could.

I feel like it is a very similar story for the people buying the iPhone Air today. We are not buying the Air because it represents the best value in the lineup or because it has the best specs you can get in an iPhone. You buy it because you believe that phones in the future will be thinner and lighter, and this specific device makes some significant sacrifices just to get you that feeling today.

I would love to know what Apple’s internal expectations are for these sales numbers. They surely could have foreseen it being the least popular of the four iPhones they released last September. Invariably, when we poll regular consumers about what matters most in a smartphone, battery life and camera quality always come up as the top priorities. Those are specifically the areas where the iPhone Air makes its biggest sacrifices.

Imagine being a salesperson trying to talk to an average consumer who is debating their options. The pitch is fundamentally a tough sell: if you spend $200 more for the Air, you actually get less battery life and worse cameras, but the device is thinner. For most people, that just doesn't compute. However, I do think it becomes a much more compelling sales pitch when you are talking to smartphone enthusiasts.

While it is clear that the only advantage the Air has over the other iPhones released this year is its thinness and lightness, it achieves those goals by a significant margin. This creates a novel experience compared to what we are used to. Honestly, I think that novelty is exactly what some people are looking for. We are nearly twenty years into the lifecycle of the iPhone. While the device has certainly gotten significantly better over the years, it is still just a rectangle with a screen on it. That rectangle gets a little better every year as the incremental improvements add up, but year over year, you aren't dealing with much change.

This is why, when a phone comes out that feels notably different, that novelty factor feels really good to an enthusiast. I recently revealed on an episode of Comfort Zone that I have once again switched my eSIM back to the iPhone Air because I, too, am drawn to that novelty. Please don't take this as me dissing other people; I just think this is where the true appeal of the phone lies. It isn't for people who treat their phone like a tool they have no passion for. It is for the people who are looking for the latest and greatest, even if that greatness has nothing to do with raw performance, cameras, or battery life.