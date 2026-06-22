MacStories Deals posted this last week (emphasis mine):

Samsung's 990 PRO SSD 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 internal storage is the cheapest it's been in months on Amazon.

Honestly, nothing represents the current times we're in right now better than this post, in my opinion. This is an SSD released in 2022 for about $290. Within a year, the price had dropped to somewhere around $170, and it stayed there for several years. Then from late 2025, the price started going up and up and up, hitting a high in April of $639.99. Data via CamelCamelCamel.

Which brings us to last week, when the price dropped from that high down to $369.99, and it is indeed technically the lowest price in months, but it is still about double what you paid for this this time last year. The bad year of tech continues.