The massive success of the Nintendo Switch

Ollie Reynolds: It's Official, The Switch Is Nintendo's Best-Selling Console Of All Time

So what are the specific figures? Well, the Switch has now sold a total of 155.37 million units, while the DS was previously sat atop the throne at 154.02 million. The Switch 2, meanwhile, has gotten off to a roaring start with a total of 17.37 million units sold since launch in June 2025.

This puts the Switch just 5 million units short of the PlayStation 2, the top selling game system of all time. As Reynolds points out, it seems unlikely the original Switch will move another 5 million units, but it's still pretty damn impressive for a company who 10 years ago was being implored by most of the tech press to sell to Apple and just make iPhone games.