The massive success of the Nintendo Switch

Ollie Reynolds: It's Official, The Switch Is Nintendo's Best-Selling Console Of All Time

So what are the specific figures? Well, the Switch has now sold a total of 155.37 million units, while the DS was previously sat atop the throne at 154.02 million. The Switch 2, meanwhile, has gotten off to a roaring start with a total of 17.37 million units sold since launch in June 2025.

This puts the Switch just 5 million units short of the PlayStation 2, the top selling game system of all time. As Reynolds points out, it seems unlikely the original Switch will move another 5 million units, but it's still pretty damn impressive for a company who 10 years ago was being implored by most of the tech press to sell to Apple and just make iPhone games.

Xcode gets agentic coding

Apple released Xcode version 26.3 in beta today, and it introduces a new agentic coding feature. This is different

UbiSoft is serious that this game is totally coming out

Zack Zwiezen: Beyond Good & Evil 2 'Remains A Priority For Us,' Ubisoft Says Ubisoft has confirmed with

Trump invited his friends over and you’ll never guess who happily showed up (with movie snacks, I can only assume)

McKinley Franklin: White House Holding VIP ‘Melania’ Screening Ahead of Doc Premiere With Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Andy Jassy and

The White House is creating their own reality

Violet Jira writing for NOTUS: White House Admits to Sharing a Fake Photo of Minnesota Activist After Her Arrest The

What's making us stupid now?

Nicholas Carr writing for The Atlantic: Is Google Making Us Stupid? Over the past few years I’ve had an

Thing that everyone with a functioning brain said about tariffs is indeed happening

Tom Fairless writing for The Wall Street Journal: Americans Are the Ones Paying for Tariffs, Study Finds By analyzing $4