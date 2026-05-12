The midification of smartphone cameras

This feels like the sort of post that can get some people to go, "well actually…", but screw it, I think there's something here. As Marques points out, in good light, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 17 are very hard to tell apart. But once you introduce more challenging lighting (night, harsh backlight, etc.), then suddenly the newer phones capture something more usable. I think a few things have gone on here.

One, for years and years, smartphone reviews have pointed out any detail lost in shadows or highlights as bad things in phone cameras. Phone makers listen to these reviews, and over the years it has moved them to deliver camera systems that move everything to the middle in terms of lighting, which is why our photos feel more sterile than they used to.

Two, smartphones have gotten so good at rescuing any photo someone might snap, that it's raised the bar for how bad a photo from your phone can be, but this "rescue everything at all cost" behavior it's also lowered the ceiling you get from the stock camera on your phone. I bring my Canon R6 to family events because it can get amazing photos, and sometimes people pick it up and snap photos with it. They all treat it like taking photos with a smartphone, and many of their photos come out pretty rough (they do get some bangers too, though). This is happening because they shoot with it like it's a phone. They point and shoot at anything, regardless of light or movement or giving the lens a quarter second to focus, and the photos don't come out how they want.

To be clear, this isn't a slight on my family members, I'm just trying to illustrate how smartphones have trained us to take photos differently and to expect a crisp photo with everything visible no matter what.

Three, I think the demands we put on smartphone cameras is impossible. We want some photos to be pin sharp without any detail lost. Sometimes we want motion blur. Sometimes we want the highlights to blow out. Sometimes the shadows should crush. Sometimes we want the focus to miss a little bit. Sometimes we want more color, other times less. I don't think we can have it all, but that's what we demand.

Part of the magic of those older photos we look back on and go "why does that look better?" is that those were literal snapshots in time from technology that was limited compared to what we have today. A disposable Kodak camera sucks compared to the phone in our pocket today, but somehow, it took some photos that make us go "damn, that's what I wish my iPhone took." Except, I don't think we really do. My camera roll is full of boring photos of things like price tags and signs and other things I simply want to document and save for later. I want maximum clarity on these, but then I take photos of my friends and family, and I want something different there. Oh, but on those family and friends photos, you better not assume I want motion blur when I don't or blown highlight, because then I'll complain about how bad this camera is on social media.

As you think about how to address those concerns, you probably get to something where the phone takes the most sterile photo possible with zero motion blur, collapsed dynamic range, and everything in focus. Then you give the user post-processing options to add those effects as they see fit. Or hell, "AI will solve this." 🥴

I think that fundamentally, if we want photos from our cameras to feel more like photos from "real" cameras or older point and shoots from our youth, we need to accept that some photos won't turn out quite as technically perfect as they do today. The randomness, the mistakes, and the luck are part of it, and I think we look back just on the old photos that turned out and think everything looked like that. I don't think this "some of my iPhone's photos literally miss focus and blow out highlights" reality is viable, and I don't even think people want it, so I get why this is such a hard thing for smartphone companies to figure out.

I was going to go point out how many popular photography apps on the App Store promised "unprocessed" photos, expressing a desire from people to get this, but this search actually turned up the opposite. In the US App Store today, there is one app in the top 100 free apps in the Photo & Video category that applies "vintage filters" to your photos, and there are 31 apps that call out "AI editing" in their name.