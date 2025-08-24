The new "command line" is insanely popular
The new "command line" is insanely popular
MacKenzie Sigalos: OpenAI: ChatGPT Set to Hit 700 Million Weekly Active Users This Week
OpenAI is set to hit 700 million weekly active users for ChatGPT this week, up from 500 million in March, marking a more than fourfold year-over-year surge in growth
A couple observation here:
- There is a subset of people out there who act like no one actually wants AI tools, but all the actual evidence points the other direction.
- In the early days of ChatGPT, many people (including me) thought that these chat apps were cool, but the real features people really wanted would be embedding AI features into the products people were already using. In fact, it actually turns out there's rare successes in adding AI to existing apps, while chatbots (especially ChatGPT and Gemini) have become and remained the most popular apps in the world.
