The one thing in the new Hasselblad X2D II that made me go "wow!"
Tyler Stalman's video is a good overview of the new Hasselblad is quite good, and is about as close as I'll ever get to owning this $7,000 camera. Obviously there are several things about it that made me jealous, but the one that really got me was that this sucker has a 1 TB SSD built into it.
Yes, 1 TB!
That's important, since the RAW photos from this 100MP sensor are about 200 MB each, but man, I would love to have that sort of internal storage in my camera. SD cards are nice and flexible, but damn, a camera with the same internal storage as my MacBook Pro? That ain't bad.
