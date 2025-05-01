The prices, they keep a-rising

Microsoft in a support document today:

As of May 1, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide. We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99.

This PDF shows the new pricing in the US, which includes a new $599 price point for the 5-year-old Xbox Series X, making it $100 more expensive than it was before. All console models are increasing by around 20-25%, as are prices of some controllers. I can't wait for those lower prices we were promised would happen by electing that one guy.