The Register thinks my La Croix benchmark is legit (sorta)

Riley Hill on the Fold8's crease
Riley Hill: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Review: Worth Buying in Years
As for the crease, it’s not something you see when looking at the larger display head-on. Tilt the phone slightly off-angle, and you see it. It’s minimal, but it’s there. Not a big deal. The only slight annoyance with
Resident Evil movie is widely adored and makes an ass-ton of money
Michael Cripe: Resident Evil Defies Expectations as Zach Cregger Adaptation Collects $108 Million Globally After First Weekend in Theaters
It's a franchise-best opening for the horror-comedy hybrid that saw it bring in $60 million domestically and $48.3 million internationally. That's a good hunk of change more than even
A new retro handheld has my attention
Daryl Baxter: Retroid Pocket Nova review: the best 4:3 retro handheld
The latest handheld by Retroid answers something that its users have been asking for - give us a handheld as powerful as the Pocket, but with a 4:3 display. That's what the Retroid Pocket Nova essentially is
This looks rad. There&
Apple's C2 modem is in the iPhone 18 Pro Max (except in America)
Joe Rossignol: Apple Says iPhone 18 Pro Max Sold in U.S. Differs in One Way
Apple now says the iPhone 18 Pro has a C2 modem worldwide, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max uses the chip in every country except for the U.S.
What a weird one.
The iPhone Air seems extremely niche in general, but my users love it
David Smith shared some numbers on how many people are using WidgetSmith, his insanely popular, and therefore pretty representative of
Drawably is a hand-drawn UI library
It's not particularly useful for me, but I really dig this little UI library.