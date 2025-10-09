The sort of mother fucker who makes SlopTok

Hank Green on the new Sora 2 app:

If you are the kind of mother fucker who will create SlopTok, you are not the kind of mother fucker who should be in charge of OpenAI.

It's a great, short rant from Hank Green, and it 100% resonates with me. I think people who are high on Sora 2 as The Next Great Thing are giving the same energy as those who thought Clubhouse was going to kill podcasts a few years ago or that NFTs were actually a great idea and were totally not just a bubble that would immediately pop. In fact, many of them are the same people.