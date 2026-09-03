Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

The tech Apple will use to make the crease (mostly?) go away in their folding iPhone

KIMGEON: Google, Oppo and Vivo to Adopt Dual UTG for Foldable Phones – Apple-led dual-UTG design doubles glass content per foldable device

The lower UTG supports the OLED panel from underneath. It disperses stress concentrated around the hinge when the foldable phone is opened and closed and reinforces the rigidity of the panel’s lower section. Adjusting the physical properties of the upper and lower laminated structure helps reduce creasing at the center of the screen and deformation caused by repeated folding.

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold8 series uses a different approach from dual UTG. It uses a single UTG layer above the screen, while a titanium alloy film and reinforced titanium plate are positioned beneath the OLED panel. The titanium structure supports the panel and disperses folding stress instead of using a lower UTG layer.

Okay, now I'm really interested in what the crease is going to be like in the folding iPhone. I don't think we knew for sure yet whether Apple was going to use the same method as Samsung to reduce the crease significantly, or if they were doing something else. Seems like now we know.

I'll tell you what, the crease on the latest Samsung phones is incredibly subtle, and while you can notice it if you feel for it, it's something you genuinely don't think about when using the device. It's like having a hole in the middle of your screen. We all have one, and years ago we would have thought that was absurd, but it's just normal, and you literally never think about it as a negative when using your phone. That's how I feel about the crease on the Fold8.

Anyway, if Apple really has found a process that allows them to have it where it's literally not something you can feel, that'll be pretty cool.

More like this

Designed in California

Myke Hurley: Designed in California is LIVE! We have published two episodes today in the free feed, which are the

Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1 are here

Anthropic: Introducing Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1 Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1

1Password with an unbelievable own goal

Andrew Lilley Brinker: 1Password Supports the Ethnic Cleansing of Europe Omarchy is a Linux distribution created and controlled by David

You didn't write that, you're just a meat proxy

sf-isms: Meat proxy A person who forwards AI-generated text, code, or other output without reading, understanding, or validating

Panic rocks

Ian Carlos Campbell: Panic is refunding tariff fees paid by Playdate owners Panic, software publisher and creator of the Playdate,

Walmart is the last major US company to add Tap to Pay

Walmart: More Ways to Pay: Tap to Pay Is Coming to Walmart and Sam’s Club beginning Aug. 24, we