The tech Apple will use to make the crease (mostly?) go away in their folding iPhone

KIMGEON: Google, Oppo and Vivo to Adopt Dual UTG for Foldable Phones – Apple-led dual-UTG design doubles glass content per foldable device

The lower UTG supports the OLED panel from underneath. It disperses stress concentrated around the hinge when the foldable phone is opened and closed and reinforces the rigidity of the panel’s lower section. Adjusting the physical properties of the upper and lower laminated structure helps reduce creasing at the center of the screen and deformation caused by repeated folding.



Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold8 series uses a different approach from dual UTG. It uses a single UTG layer above the screen, while a titanium alloy film and reinforced titanium plate are positioned beneath the OLED panel. The titanium structure supports the panel and disperses folding stress instead of using a lower UTG layer.

Okay, now I'm really interested in what the crease is going to be like in the folding iPhone. I don't think we knew for sure yet whether Apple was going to use the same method as Samsung to reduce the crease significantly, or if they were doing something else. Seems like now we know.

I'll tell you what, the crease on the latest Samsung phones is incredibly subtle, and while you can notice it if you feel for it, it's something you genuinely don't think about when using the device. It's like having a hole in the middle of your screen. We all have one, and years ago we would have thought that was absurd, but it's just normal, and you literally never think about it as a negative when using your phone. That's how I feel about the crease on the Fold8.

Anyway, if Apple really has found a process that allows them to have it where it's literally not something you can feel, that'll be pretty cool.