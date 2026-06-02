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The tech behind NBA broadcasts

As someone who did most of the jobs Marques talked about here for college basketball (and football and vollyball) years ago, this video really resonated with me. I've been out of the game for about 12 years at this point, but in a way it's heartening to see that a lot of this looks pretty similar to how it worked when I was doing it. You know, just higher resolution and more of everything.

Also, I think we all generally understand that the players on the court are the best of the best, but also everyone making that television production happen are also the best in their fields as well.

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