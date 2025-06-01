The universe has a real sense of humor

6 months ago, I signed up for Surf Social, which was doing a slow roll out. I'd kind of forgotten about it, especially since I'd literally burned out on social media a few days ago, but today I woke up to an email in my inbox welcoming me to Surf Social. Well played, universe.

I literally just got in, so I don't have a lot to say yet, although it does seem like I could be able to use this to follow some topics without getting into the traditional feed that burned me out.