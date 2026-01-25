Mastodon
The White House is creating their own reality

Violet Jira writing for NOTUS: White House Admits to Sharing a Fake Photo of Minnesota Activist After Her Arrest

The White House communications team posted a digitally altered photo of Nekima Levy Armstrong, a Minnesota social justice activist, on Thursday that makes it appear that she was weeping during her arrest by federal agents. The image is highly realistic, bearing no watermark or other indicator that the image has been doctored. The change is only apparent when compared to a different version of the same image posted by the Department of Homeland Security earlier in the day.

It's worth recognizing that in addition to this, the administration has also posted AI images of things around taking over Greenland, and full on lied about the killings of 2 US citizens (although human beings of any sort being murdered is…checks morals…bad), even though there is public video disputing everything they said.

This administration can not succeed on the truth, so they are making up their own. They are doing it because they are small, they are petty, and they are weak.

