These damn consumers won't update their phones fast enough

Kevin Williams writing for CNBC: Americans Are Holding Onto Devices Longer Than Ever and It's Costing the Economy

While squeezing as much life out of your device as possible may save money in the short run, especially amid widespread fears about the strength of the consumer and job market, it might cost the economy in the long run, especially when device hoarding occurs at the level of corporations.

What a positively insane article. In short, "the economy would grow faster if people would be less selfish and upgraded their phones and computers more often." Was this written by an iPhone?