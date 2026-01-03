Mastodon
Third Republican US President in a row invades a sovereign nation without good reason (it's oil)

Anatoly Kurmanaev and Tyler Pager with live updates for The New York Times: Explosions Are Reported in Venezuela’s Capital

While Mr. Trump said little about how the United States would be “running” Venezuela, he insisted it “won’t cost us anything” because American oil companies would rebuild the energy infrastructure in Venezuela, which holds vast reserves of oil.

Every part of this is positively fucked.

More like this

Clean energy had a baller 2025

Kathryn Krawczyk from Canary Media: Clean energy is still winning. These 10 charts prove it. Solar’s monumental rise is

Let stories end

Amanda Hess for The New York Times in 2018: The End of Endings Didn’t endings used to mean something?

What if we ended the "podcast"?

Andru Marino writing for The Verge: It’s finally time to retire the word ‘podcast’ In 2026, instead of trying

LLMs can be poisoned

From the Anthropic blog: A small number of samples can poison LLMs of any size It remains unclear how far

When your Apple ID gets banned…

Last Friday, Paris Buttfield-Addison posted 20 Years of Digital Life, Gone in an Instant, thanks to Apple, which kind of

Ghostty goes non-profit

Mitchell Hashimoto: Ghostty Is Now Non-Profit I believe infrastructure of this kind should be stewarded by a mission-driven, non-commercial entity