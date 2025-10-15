This is a Mac…sorry, an iPad!

Apple Newsroom: Apple Introduces the Powerful New iPad Pro With the M5 Chip

iPad Pro with M5 unlocks endless possibilities for creativity and productivity — with a huge leap in AI performance and a big boost in graphics, superfast wireless connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, it pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again.

I couldn't help but be struck by the hero image Apple used in their M5 iPad Pro announcement. In several ways, it laughs in the face of core tenets of the traditional iPad experience.

It's explicitly sold as a device you will use in a laptop form factor. Touch input may be implied, but the use case they're demonstrating is keyboard and mouse. There are many windows. Those windows are overlapping each other. Several windows clip off the screen.

Just a year or two ago, some of these items would be deemed "not fit" for the iPad, and more something you'd get on the Mac. 5+ years ago, all of them would be seen that way.

It's kind of funny that the new M5 MacBook Pro announcement has every single screenshot with one app running in full screen. What a strange twist of fate where a new Mac is announced showing a traditionally iPad-like window layout, while the new iPad shows off a Mac-like window layout.