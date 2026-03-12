Mastodon
"This is an Xbox" gets in the bin

Chris Kerr: Microsoft quietly retires 'This is an Xbox' marketing campaign

When searching for the blog post that kicked off the marketing beat earlier today, I noticed it has been removed from Xbox Wire (Microsoft's Xbox-focused news repository). In fact, the only post currently available on the 'This is an Xbox' results page on Xbox Wire is the September 2025 update featuring news about the ROG Xbox Ally.

"This is an Xbox" joins Apple's "What is a a computer?" in the marketing dustbin of history.

Encrypted RCS is coming in iOS 26.4

Juli Clover: iOS 26.4 Beta Adds End-to-End Encryption for iPhone-to-Android RCS Texts iPhone‌ users will need to install the

I waited on this rumor so long we already know it's wrong

Joe Rossignol: Apple's Upcoming Studio Display 2 Rumored to Have an Unusual Feature The tipster believes that a

Of course it can use pro apps. It’s a computer

When I started doing YouTube in 2020, I was in the middle of my iPad era, and the only Mac
New wallpaper generator just dropped

ColorFlow is a really cool new wallpaper and animation generator from the folks over at ls.graphics, and it'
Terraink makes rad maps on demand

Terraink is a cool new website that lets you create cool maps of whatever location you want to. That'

Tom Scott on AI in February 2023

From the video: I've been complaining for years that it feels like nothing has really changed since smartphones