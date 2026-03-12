"This is an Xbox" gets in the bin
Chris Kerr: Microsoft quietly retires 'This is an Xbox' marketing campaign
When searching for the blog post that kicked off the marketing beat earlier today, I noticed it has been removed from Xbox Wire (Microsoft's Xbox-focused news repository). In fact, the only post currently available on the 'This is an Xbox' results page on Xbox Wire is the September 2025 update featuring news about the ROG Xbox Ally.
"This is an Xbox" joins Apple's "What is a a computer?" in the marketing dustbin of history.