This is happening now

Bruce Springsteen is on his "Land of Hope and Dreams Tour" right now, which kicked off yesterday in Manchester where he said this between a couple songs:

There's some very weird, strange, and dangerous shit going on out there right now.



In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now.



In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction and abandoning the world's poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now.



In my country, they're taking sadistic pleasure They're in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers. They're rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just deplorable society. They're abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom. They're defunding American universities that won't bow down to their ideological demands. They're removing residents off American streets and without due process of law are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now.



A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue governor. They have no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American. The America that I've sung to you about for 50 years is real. And regardless of its faults, it's a great country with a great people. So we'll survive this moment.



Now, I have hope because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said. He said, "in this world, there isn't as much humanity as one would like. But there's enough." Let's pray.

Here's a clip of it on Instagram, but I wanted to capture the words here because I think they're important and inspiring. Oh, and the Baldwin quote is an abbreviated version, and the full quote is here if you wanted to read it.