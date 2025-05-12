This isn't lying, it's delusion

Stephen Robinson writing for Public Notice: Trump's Brain Is Gone

Donald Trump’s recent interviews with Time and The Atlantic revealed a president who is completely unhinged and incoherent. Sadly, that’s not news. But what stood out is that Trump is consistently confused and disconnected from reality even on issues that are supposedly in his wheelhouse.



Trump has always been an ignoramus who masks his intellectual shortcomings with bombast and declarations of his own brilliance, but his rambling nonsensical responses in these latest interviews should set off alarms — especially in light of all the media attention and scrutiny Joe Biden received after his disastrous debate performance or when Special Counsel Robert Hur described him as “a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

I really think people should read and watch these interviews. The man is simply disconnected from reality. Lying is one thing, but he’s lost touch with reality in a way that’s pretty terrifying. Here’s a segment from his interview with ABC News:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, no. Terry --



TERRY MORAN: I– I want to get to Ukraine--



PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Terry, no, no. No, no. He had MS as clear as you can be. Not "interpreted." This is why people --



TERRY MORAN: Alright.



PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: – no longer believe --



TERRY MORAN: Well.



PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: – the news, because it's fake news