Tim Cook announces price increases coming soon(ish)

Juli Clover: Tim Cook Says Apple Price Increases Are 'Unavoidable' Due to Memory Costs

Apple is raising its prices to offset the high cost of memory and storage, CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. Apple is no longer able to absorb the increased prices and will need to pass some of the cost on to consumers.



"Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," said Cook. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

There’s something a bit poetic about this. Maybe even a lesson to be learned. Tim Cook burned so much social capital by bending the knee to Trump constantly and loudly basically since the moment he won the 2024 election. The most generous interpretations of his actions were that he was doing what he needed to do to make sure that apples financial situation was not hurt by the administration.

Yet here we are. 18 months later, and Tim Cook is voluntarily sharing in an interview that some combination of Apple products are going to see price increases due to the financial realities of 2026. All that groveling, all the presentations of gifts to the king, and Apple is going to be increasing prices just like every other company that didn’t do those things.