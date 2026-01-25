Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Trump invited his friends over and you’ll never guess who happily showed up (with movie snacks, I can only assume)

McKinley Franklin: White House Holding VIP ‘Melania’ Screening Ahead of Doc Premiere With Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Andy Jassy and More (Exclusive)

Highlights

Guests include director Brett Ratner; Queen Rania of Jordan; Zoom CEO Eric Yuan; Apple CEO Tim Cook; New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin; AMD CEO Linsa Su; Mike Tyson; socialite and Fiat heiress Azzi Agnelli; self-help guru Tony Robbins; and photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who shot the movie poster for the film.

If Donald Trump is the main character of the Epstein files, Tim Cook is the main character of the Trump files. Millions in gifts, a golden trophy, unvarying public support of his policies, and apparently he clears his calendar any time the facist in chief comes calling.

Remember, kids, the onus of standing up to power doesn’t belong with the ultra rich and powerful, it’s on the poor and the weak to carry the load.

More like this

The White House is creating their own reality

Violet Jira writing for NOTUS: White House Admits to Sharing a Fake Photo of Minnesota Activist After Her Arrest The

What's making us stupid now?

Nicholas Carr writing for The Atlantic: Is Google Making Us Stupid? Over the past few years I’ve had an

Thing that everyone with a functioning brain said about tariffs is indeed happening

Tom Fairless writing for The Wall Street Journal: Americans Are the Ones Paying for Tariffs, Study Finds By analyzing $4

Everyone experiments a little in college (or, should I say, experiments with Linux, and by college I mean in 2026)

Stevie Bonifield writing for The Verge: I spent a year on Linux and forgot to miss Windows Customizing every visual

I'm learning so much non-AI stuff by using AI

Casey Newton quoting one of his readers: Meta’s scam problem, UK edition I did not know what an SQL

Fast track another one of those gold trophies!

Jeanna Smialek: After U.S. Reignites a Trade War Over Greenland, Europe Weighs Going All-Out Europe has a trade weapon