Trump invited his friends over and you’ll never guess who happily showed up (with movie snacks, I can only assume)

McKinley Franklin: White House Holding VIP ‘Melania’ Screening Ahead of Doc Premiere With Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Andy Jassy and More (Exclusive)

Highlights

Guests include director Brett Ratner; Queen Rania of Jordan; Zoom CEO Eric Yuan; Apple CEO Tim Cook; New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin; AMD CEO Linsa Su; Mike Tyson; socialite and Fiat heiress Azzi Agnelli; self-help guru Tony Robbins; and photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who shot the movie poster for the film.

If Donald Trump is the main character of the Epstein files, Tim Cook is the main character of the Trump files. Millions in gifts, a golden trophy, unvarying public support of his policies, and apparently he clears his calendar any time the facist in chief comes calling.

Remember, kids, the onus of standing up to power doesn’t belong with the ultra rich and powerful, it’s on the poor and the weak to carry the load.