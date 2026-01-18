Trump raises taxes on Americans again

Shawn McCreesh: Trump Announces 10 Percent Tariff on European Countries in Standoff Over Greenland

President Trump announced in a social media post on Saturday morning his latest strategy to get control of Greenland: He is slapping new tariffs on a bloc of European nations until they come to the negotiating table to sell Greenland.

Put another way, Trump has enacted yet another tax hike on Americans because he wants to take over sovereign nations who do not want to be invaded.

Always remember that tariffs are just another way to say taxes. He’s raising your taxes and thinks cost of living concerns are a distraction.