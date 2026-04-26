+ Trump's appeal to influencers

I don't want to answer whether the President partied with young girls
Ted Lieu: Here's a video. Like former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein. I
The White House is creating their own reality
Violet Jira writing for NOTUS: White House Admits to Sharing a Fake Photo of Minnesota Activist After Her Arrest
The
Fast track another one of those gold trophies!
Jeanna Smialek: After U.S. Reignites a Trade War Over Greenland, Europe Weighs Going All-Out
Europe has a trade weapon
Worldwide enemies of sovereignty now includes the United States
Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom in a joint statement:
We will continue to
I can't do this
I've drafts 2 versions of a post this weekend that I've ended up trashing. The second
Here we go again
Here's some news from our latest occupation:
U.S. President is reaffirming the American commitment to keeping American