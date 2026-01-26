Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

UbiSoft is serious that this game is totally coming out

Zack Zwiezen: Beyond Good & Evil 2 'Remains A Priority For Us,' Ubisoft Says

Ubisoft has confirmed with Kotaku that it is still working on the long-in-development sci-fi sequel Beyond Good & Evil 2. This follows previous reporting that the game survived Wednesday’s massive restructuring, which saw seven games canceled, including a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.

Beyond Good & Evil is a 2003 game for the PS2, Xbox, and GameCube, which was a critical darling, but didn't sell super well, and I'd even argue doesn't hold up great compared to other classics of that era.

And yet, in 2008 a sequel was announced, and people got excited. Including me, for what it's worth! The first game was never my favorite, but I liked it enough, and it seemed like the PS3/Xbox 360 generation was going to let them blow out what was possible in this world. Then some time passed…

And then 18 years passed…

So here we are, 23 years after the original game released, and while UbiSoft slashed a bunch of projects, they still insist that this one is still coming out. Definitely. For real.

I'll be as eager as anyone to give this game a shot, but at this point I think it's equally likely that this game comes out or that it is some sort of weird tax thing that is somehow saving the company millions by keeping "in production".

More like this

Trump invited his friends over and you’ll never guess who happily showed up (with movie snacks, I can only assume)

McKinley Franklin: White House Holding VIP ‘Melania’ Screening Ahead of Doc Premiere With Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Andy Jassy and

The White House is creating their own reality

Violet Jira writing for NOTUS: White House Admits to Sharing a Fake Photo of Minnesota Activist After Her Arrest The

What's making us stupid now?

Nicholas Carr writing for The Atlantic: Is Google Making Us Stupid? Over the past few years I’ve had an

Thing that everyone with a functioning brain said about tariffs is indeed happening

Tom Fairless writing for The Wall Street Journal: Americans Are the Ones Paying for Tariffs, Study Finds By analyzing $4

Everyone experiments a little in college (or, should I say, experiments with Linux, and by college I mean in 2026)

Stevie Bonifield writing for The Verge: I spent a year on Linux and forgot to miss Windows Customizing every visual

I'm learning so much non-AI stuff by using AI

Casey Newton quoting one of his readers: Meta’s scam problem, UK edition I did not know what an SQL