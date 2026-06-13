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US government forces Anthropic to kill Fable and Mythos (for now)

Anthropic: Statement on the US government directive to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5

The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees. The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance.

Looking forward to the "don't let the government slow down innovation in AI" folks will say about this one. Probably nothing since their team is in charge.

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