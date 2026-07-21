Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Validate those AI answers, people

Ana Maria Constantin: AI advice made people three times less accurate but twice as confident, researchers found

Researchers from three French and Italian universities found that access to AI advice collapsed people’s willingness to say “ I don’t know ” from 44% to 3%. Accuracy dropped from 27% to 9%. Confidence, meanwhile, rose from 30% to 76%. “People became much worse, the accuracy was only one third, but they were twice as confident,” said Valerio Capraro, associate professor at the University of Milano-Bicocca.

I think this is an interesting study that is definitely important to recognize. AI models do acknowledge when they don't know things more than they used to, but it's undeniable that they still sometimes get things wrong. Just like how you can't trust everything you read online, you can't trust everything an LLM says either, and you need to use your human faculties to validate things.

I will also note that this study does not test how often LLMs are wrong. They specifically chose a model that would get things wrong, and they specifically chose questions they knew it would get wrong. The study was specifically about when an AI gives a wrong answer, do people trust it? From that perspective, it would be interesting to see a similar study where people are presented regular blog posts written by humans that are inaccurate, and how many people get it wrong in that case. Are we particularly susceptible to LLMs getting things wrong, or do we just trust everything we read, no matter what entity wrote it?

For what it's worth, this is why I think LLMs are such a powerful tool for coding. Yes, sometimes the coding agent gets things wrong, but that is revealed immediately when the software doesn't do what it's supposed to do.

More like this

We are not ourselves on social media

Jason Toney: I Hate The Way We Talk Online What I got instead were weirdly defensive or hostile replies that

2026 is on pace for more than 1 million new app on the App Store. Just like 2016 all over again.

Kalley Huang: ‘Vibecoded’ Apps Are Flooding the App Store. Is That Good for Apple? Last year, the number of new

X is a platform built for combat (they say they’re fixing it)

Stevie Bonifield: X admits its broken algorithm made the site feel like a ‘battleground’ X’s head of product, Nikita

Upcoming iPad mini likely to get OLED, retain 60Hz, and probably get more expensive

Tim Hardwick: Upcoming OLED iPad Mini Allegedly Uses 60Hz 8.4-Inch Display Panel Apple is allegedly using a 60Hz

Netflix can't keep viewers for season 2, even of their good shows

Lucas Shaw: Netflix Viewers Are Abandoning Shows After One Season One Piece, one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of

Xbox had a terrible strategy, and now they're laying off 3,200 people and ditching 5 studios

From Asha Sharma's letter to Xbox employees earlier this week (via IGN): To grow, we bet on Game