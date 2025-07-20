Vibe coding away the production database like it’s…2017?

This is a wild story about a junior developer who destroyed his company’s production database with vibe coding:

Then from my understanding that the tests add fake data, and clear existing data between test runs which basically cleared all the data from the production database. Honestly i had no idea what i did and it wasn't about 30 or so minutes after did someone actually figure out/realize what i did.

Oh wait, that’s actually a 2017 story about a junior dev wrecking havoc (he should never have been in that situation to be clear) without AI. I bring this story up because every few months there’s some new story about how a “vibe coder’s” app had some fundamental flaw that caused a huge AWS bill or security vulnerability, and I see people going “see, AI coding tools are fundamentally bad.” No, junior and amateur developers have always written dumb code that’s caused bad things to happen, and LLMs have made it so more people can be junior devs, so there are situations where this sort of thing happens.