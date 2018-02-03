Vivaldi Brings a Vertical Reading Mode in Latest Update

Vivaldi 1.14 launches vertical reader mode | Vivaldi Browser

We continue to innovate in this space and in this release introduce vertical reader mode, a first for browsers. This unique functionality came about as a response to needs of users of Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages. No matter where you live or what language you read or write, your individual requirements are vital to us.

Vivaldi is the best desktop browser you probably haven’t tried. I require sync between my personal devices (iPad, iPhone, and Mac), so Vivaldi is a no-go for me at home, but I use it at work because it gets me the same rendering engine as Chrome (Blink), but without Google’s creepiness. It also allows you to customize the interface in ways no other browser allows. At my job I need a browser that works just so in order to work as efficiently as possible, and Vivaldi is the only browser that lets me turn as many dials and make things perfect.

Also, if you rely on Chrome extensions right now, rest assured that basically all Chrome extensions work perfectly with Vivaldi.