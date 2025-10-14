Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Apple

Watching Apple TV in Apple TV on the Apple TV

If you follow similar accounts to me on social media, odds are you saw approximately 432 people post some variant of the title of this post. This comes 6 years after the launch of Apple TV+ and just as many people making the same “watching Apple TV+ in Apple TV on the Apple TV” joke. And you know what, I get it, it’s a fun joke you can make about a company that’s best known for being a leader in good UX.

But you know what? In the 6 years we’ve been making these TV+-on-TV-on-TV jokes, I haven’t seen any evidence that this has caused any actual pain for users. Maybe it's out there and I'm just blind to it, but I just haven't seen it myself. "There's a new Apple show I want to watch, where do I watch it? Oh, the Apple TV app, that makes sense." I think people have it in their heads that this is some sort of "who's on first?" situation when it just isn't.

I would suspect this is even more of a non-issue in the general public because the vast majority of people don't have an Apple TV box, which removes 100% of the context of this joke. For those with literally anything else as their smart TV platform, they watch their Apple TV shows in the Apple TV app, just like they watch Netflix in Netflix and Disney+ in Disney+.

Long story short, yes it's humorous, but I think it's one of those UX things that's academically bad, but actually isn't something real people are bothered by. In fact, I think it's just good social media content and that the people making these jokes aren't actually ever confused by this either.

More like this

iPhone Air review

iPhone Air review

The iPhone Air has been a bit of a ride for me. I was quite impressed when I briefly held

AirPods Pro 3 review

Let's get one thing out of the way right up front; I am not an audiophile when it
Apple Watch Ultra 3 review

Apple Watch Ultra 3 review

We’re well past the era when year-over-year Apple Watch upgrades made any sense at all, and I’d argue

Battery test: does the C1X make the iPhone Air a battery champ?

As with all iPhone releases, battery tests began right away, with people trying to figure out how good the iPhone

What's next for the Vision Pro?

Here's a timeline of the Vision Pro: * June 2023: Apple unveils the product * February 2024: Apple ships the
Yes, the 2x and 8x "lenses" on the iPhone 17 Pro are legit and you should use them

Yes, the 2x and 8x "lenses" on the iPhone 17 Pro are legit and you should use them

I wrote in my review of the iPhone 17 Pro that I've changed my opinion about how Apple