Wavelengths is one of the good ones

Brendon Bigley: Wavelengths 2.0: A Podcast and a Patreon

Wavelengths is video game news for the people who want to break away from the grifters and the freaks who follow them and haven’t touched grass in way too long.

Brendon is a fellow MacStories contributor, and for whatever reason, I hadn't jumped into Wavelengths until recently, but it's great. I really loved his recent video about Metroid: Fusion (a game I also think is positively wonderful) as well as his interview with Chris Plante on the Wavelengths podcast.

I find it so hard to find video game podcasts and writing that I enjoy, and Wavelengths is now on the list.