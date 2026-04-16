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What if games could be "pretty successful" and not out the developer out of business?

I really loved this quote from John Linneman on a recent Digital Foundry podcast:

There was a time when they could produce games in a moderately sustainable fashion, it seems, and they didn't need to be multi-million sellers. And in fact, the big multi-million sellers could help support this wide range of content, which in turn strengthens the platform. I think this black and white thinking of "if it's not the biggest thing, then it's a failure," is extremely dangerous and slowly whittles away at the overall life and vibrancy around a platform until it fails. Like this min-maxing that we're seeing, it's not healthy and it's not sustainable.

I could not agree more.

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