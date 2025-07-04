What Microsoft thinks about games

SkillUp discussing the Microsoft layoffs I wrote about as well:

I'm particularly sensitive to this topic because the closure of Tango Gameworks last year, honest to God, fucking radicalized me when it happened. It tore a massive gaping wound in Xbox's credibility as a publisher and it became borderline impossible to take anything they said seriously, because if you were willing to close that studio after they just made you one of the best platform exclusives your label had put out in two console generations, then you clearly don't give a shit about video games or the people who make them.

Yes, they're all greedy corporations out there to make money, but there's something worse about how Microsoft handles their studios. They say they love games, and I'm sure many of them do, but their business decisions speak for themselves; by their actions, they show they actually don't care about games.