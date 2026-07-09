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What "reasonable concerns" around trans people really means

Parker Molloy wrote what I think is a must read article that has too many quotes I'd like to make, so just go read it: Reasonable Concerns.

Terry Schilling runs the American Principles Project, one of the outfits that spent years writing and bankrolling bills like the ones the court just upheld. In early 2023, he told the New York Times what the group was really after. Its goal, he confirmed, was to do away with transition care entirely, for adults as much as for kids. Starting with kids was just, in his words, “going where the consensus is.”

There's quite a bit here to help people understand why the "trans women in sports" issue is not really about sports, it's about getting a wedge in somewhere so they can take one right away, then another, then another, with the ultimate goal of making these people's mere existence illegal. Don't take our word for it, just take Terry Schilling and people like him at his word that this is literally what they're doing.

Also, if you are a man who claims to be concerned with women's sports, I think you should be legally required to turn over your YouTube history to see how many "male athlete embarrasses female athlete" videos they've watched.

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