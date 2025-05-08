Where software innovation is focused right now

Craig Mod on The Talk Show:

In three minutes, I had that script built with ChatGPT. I could see it, it's this bash thing, it does this thing, and authenticates with the Google, and it's great! The malleability of macOS is now, I think, giving it in the age of these LLMs, giving it like another breadth of like superpower life that iOS and iPadOS simply don't have access to.

This really resonates with me. The web and more open platforms like macOS are where innovation is happening right now, it's not on locked down platforms like iOS and iPadOS. Yes, you can use ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini on an iPad, but you've getting a neutered version of them. These are technically amazing tools, but they're limited to being as powerful as Apple allows them to be. Criag and I have used LLMs to build new tooling for our Macs to make our lives easier, but that's literally impossible on iOS and iPadOS until Apple adds the tooling to make it possible.

As I wrote last year, some platforms are allowed to evolve massively through the innovation of everyone, while other platforms make you hope one company adds the feature you want at their developer conference.