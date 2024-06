Image of one of the finalists in the pageant

Chloe Veltman for NPR: Fake Beauty Queens Charm Judges at the Miss AI Pageant

Models created using generative artificial intelligence (AI) are competing in the inaugural “Miss AI” pageant this month.

In trying to balance my openness to letting people like what they like as well as my acknowledgment that as I get older new things will be popular that I just don’t get, with the deep WTF feeling this gives me.