Why hasn't the desktop UI evolved in years?

I really enjoyed this talk by Scott Jenson, who did UX at Apple and Google, and now works with Mastodon. Here's a few choice quotes I jotted down while watching:

There are already 36 window management systems, we don't need a 37th.

And this about iPadOS 26:

The fact that they make you pick your window manager when you boot is the ultimate UX sin.

And this about liquid glass:

Who doesn't love liquid glass? If your big claim to fame with your operating system is that you have some fancy, shiny pixels, you've really lost the plot.

And this critical bit about why one device selling more units doesn't mean it is better for everything:

Mobile won consumers, but it didn't win productivity.

And he mentions that the original Macintosh had a screen the same physical size as the iPad mini. Yes, the Mac windowing UI originated on a screen as big as the tiniest iPad…an iPad that many suggest is too small to support windows at all today.

Anyway, it's a really great talk, and I've just scratched the surface with these quotes, so I highly recommend you make a little time for it.