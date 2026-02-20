Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Why I don't offload my writing to AI

Claudio Nastruzzi: Why AI writing is so generic, boring, and dangerous: Semantic ablation

When an author uses AI for "polishing" a draft, they are not seeing improvement; they are witnessing semantic ablation. The AI identifies high-entropy clusters – the precise points where unique insights and "blood" reside – and systematically replaces them with the most probable, generic token sequences. What began as a jagged, precise Romanesque structure of stone is eroded into a polished, Baroque plastic shell: it looks "clean" to the casual eye, but its structural integrity – its "ciccia" – has been ablated to favor a hollow, frictionless aesthetic.

I generally agree here. I sometimes use AI as an advanced spell and grammar check, but offloading your writing to it never really works out for creative writing.

More like this

Freedom is the government asking for the physical location of those critical of that government on social media

Mariella Moon: Homeland Security has reportedly sent out hundreds of subpoenas to identify ICE critics online DHS has sent hundreds

Tahoe brings 80% charging caps to the Mac

Juli Clover: Apple Brings iPhone-Style Battery Charge Limits to the Mac in macOS Tahoe 26.4 The macOS Tahoe 26.

The data has changed

Rachel Thomas: Breaking the Spell of Vibe Coding It is worth experimenting with AI coding agents to see what they

Optimizing for 3 users

Anil Dash: Launch it 3 times I’ve seen so many teams trying to figure out how to optimize the

I’m going to say something nice about a Musk product…

From the Southwest newsroom: Southwest Airlines Brings Starlink Ultra-Fast WiFi Onboard Southwest® plans to rapidly integrate Starlink into its fleet.

Thank god we shot down that party balloon

Karoun Demirjian, Eric Schmitt, Kate Kelly, Hamed Aleaziz, and Luke Broadwater (phew!): Border Officials Are Said to Have Caused El