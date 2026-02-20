Why I don't offload my writing to AI

Claudio Nastruzzi: Why AI writing is so generic, boring, and dangerous: Semantic ablation

When an author uses AI for "polishing" a draft, they are not seeing improvement; they are witnessing semantic ablation. The AI identifies high-entropy clusters – the precise points where unique insights and "blood" reside – and systematically replaces them with the most probable, generic token sequences. What began as a jagged, precise Romanesque structure of stone is eroded into a polished, Baroque plastic shell: it looks "clean" to the casual eye, but its structural integrity – its "ciccia" – has been ablated to favor a hollow, frictionless aesthetic.

I generally agree here. I sometimes use AI as an advanced spell and grammar check, but offloading your writing to it never really works out for creative writing.