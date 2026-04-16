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Will iPadOS 27 bring back split view?

Zac Kew-Denniss: iPadOS 26 multitasking is so bad that I’ve replaced my iPad with an Android tablet

The biggest mistake Apple made in iPadOS 26 was making all of these changes in the iPad’s default mode. I’m the go-to tech support for a large group of older family members and family friends, and the iPad has always been something I recommend. Ever since iPadOS 26 came out, almost all of those people have needed help to learn the new window management UX, with several of them feeling anxious that somehow their iPad is broken. All of these changes should’ve been made a part of Stage Manager, leaving the default behavior as it was. Instead, the product that’s supposed to “just work” and be simple to use feels nothing of the sort.

I think the windowing in iPadOS 26 is really good, and is the best version of it they've ever offered. However, 10 months into using it, I still feel like my iPad is a bit more complicated than it was before, and I do long a bit for the simpler split view I had before.

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