Xcode 27.2 is in beta. The 27.1 beta is coming later.

Apple released new developer betas for OS 27.2 today, which is not quite what I expected. Us developers have been waiting for Xcode 27.1 since last week, so I was excited to see that we somehow jumped even further into the future, but my joy was tamped down when I saw this note on the Xcode downloads page:

Note: Simulator and device support for iPhone Duo will be available later this month in an upcoming release of Xcode 27.1.

Got it. So I can download the 27.2 beta now, however, the upcoming older version will be available in beta later this month. Why does everything in 2026 have to be just a little weird?