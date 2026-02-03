Xcode gets agentic coding

Apple released Xcode version 26.3 in beta today, and it introduces a new agentic coding feature. This is different from the coding assistant they've had since last fall, and my first impressions are that it is more capable. This is good, because what Xcode had before was far, far, far behind what the state of the art was in tools like Claude Code, Codex, or Cursor. Here's a very simple app I was able to throw together in no time using the new agent mode (complete with sound effects and haptics).

I'll have to play with it more to better understand how it does at more serious work, but it looks like it's raised the bar for what you can do directly in Xcode. I'm skeptical it will rise to the level Claude Code and the like have achieved, but hey, better tooling for those who won't want to leave the confines of Xcode is good too.