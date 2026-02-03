Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Xcode gets agentic coding

Apple released Xcode version 26.3 in beta today, and it introduces a new agentic coding feature. This is different from the coding assistant they've had since last fall, and my first impressions are that it is more capable. This is good, because what Xcode had before was far, far, far behind what the state of the art was in tools like Claude Code, Codex, or Cursor. Here's a very simple app I was able to throw together in no time using the new agent mode (complete with sound effects and haptics).

I'll have to play with it more to better understand how it does at more serious work, but it looks like it's raised the bar for what you can do directly in Xcode. I'm skeptical it will rise to the level Claude Code and the like have achieved, but hey, better tooling for those who won't want to leave the confines of Xcode is good too.

More like this

The massive success of the Nintendo Switch

Ollie Reynolds: It's Official, The Switch Is Nintendo's Best-Selling Console Of All Time So what are

UbiSoft is serious that this game is totally coming out

Zack Zwiezen: Beyond Good & Evil 2 'Remains A Priority For Us,' Ubisoft Says Ubisoft has confirmed with

Trump invited his friends over and you’ll never guess who happily showed up (with movie snacks, I can only assume)

McKinley Franklin: White House Holding VIP ‘Melania’ Screening Ahead of Doc Premiere With Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Andy Jassy and

The White House is creating their own reality

Violet Jira writing for NOTUS: White House Admits to Sharing a Fake Photo of Minnesota Activist After Her Arrest The

What's making us stupid now?

Nicholas Carr writing for The Atlantic: Is Google Making Us Stupid? Over the past few years I’ve had an

Thing that everyone with a functioning brain said about tariffs is indeed happening

Tom Fairless writing for The Wall Street Journal: Americans Are the Ones Paying for Tariffs, Study Finds By analyzing $4