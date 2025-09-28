You must at least respect the office

There was a thing I heard from some Republicans in my life during the first Trump administration, and it would always go something like, "you don't have to like the President's policies, but they deserve a base level of respect while in the office." After this, Biden took office and the mainstream slogan for Republicans during his administration was "Fuck Joe Biden". Literally, this cheeky, "I'm just saying Let's Go Brandon, I swear" slogan flew outside suburban homes and was completely normal during those 4 years.

Cut to this week when Trump revealed a Walk of Fame at the White House with pictures of every President, except the photo for Biden is an autopen. The reason? Well, I think it's pretty obvious, Trump is a whiny, spiteful, little…I'll let you finish the line with whatever you think suits him.