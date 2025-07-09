You stay away from my F1 TV!

Dominic-Madori Davis writing for TechCrunch:

Formula 1 could have a new U.S. streaming service home soon. Apple is in talks to purchase the rights as it looks to further invest in live sports

As long as I don't lose access to F1 TV, which is far and away the best sports streaming service I've ever seen. In the US, F1 TV is a bit over $100 per year, which is expensive, but cheap as hell compared so something like NFL Sunday Ticket, which is $480 per year. It also has everything you can think of:

Live, ad-free races

Multiple commentary track options (F1 TV crew is the best)

All practice and qualifying sessions live and ad-free

On-board cameras during races

Multi-window across all devices, including Apple TV (main feed full screen and your favorite driver in the bottom corner, for example)

Edited 30 minute versions of each race available several hours after the race ends

Full replays of all race, qualifying, and practice sessions of every race available immediately

No blackouts

All of the above for every race for the past decade or two, which full race replays available going back basically my whole lifetime

Anyway, I think it would be nice if Apple made it easier for people to watch F1 in the US, but get ready for some angry posts if this means I can't get F1 TV anymore.