Dominic-Madori Davis writing for TechCrunch:

Formula 1 could have a new U.S. streaming service home soon. Apple is in talks to purchase the rights as it looks to further invest in live sports

As long as I don't lose access to F1 TV, which is far and away the best sports streaming service I've ever seen. In the US, F1 TV is a bit over $100 per year, which is expensive, but cheap as hell compared so something like NFL Sunday Ticket, which is $480 per year. It also has everything you can think of:

  • Live, ad-free races
  • Multiple commentary track options (F1 TV crew is the best)
  • All practice and qualifying sessions live and ad-free
  • On-board cameras during races
  • Multi-window across all devices, including Apple TV (main feed full screen and your favorite driver in the bottom corner, for example)
  • Edited 30 minute versions of each race available several hours after the race ends
  • Full replays of all race, qualifying, and practice sessions of every race available immediately
  • No blackouts
  • All of the above for every race for the past decade or two, which full race replays available going back basically my whole lifetime

Anyway, I think it would be nice if Apple made it easier for people to watch F1 in the US, but get ready for some angry posts if this means I can't get F1 TV anymore.