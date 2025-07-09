You stay away from my F1 TV!
Dominic-Madori Davis writing for TechCrunch:
Formula 1 could have a new U.S. streaming service home soon. Apple is in talks to purchase the rights as it looks to further invest in live sports
As long as I don't lose access to F1 TV, which is far and away the best sports streaming service I've ever seen. In the US, F1 TV is a bit over $100 per year, which is expensive, but cheap as hell compared so something like NFL Sunday Ticket, which is $480 per year. It also has everything you can think of:
- Live, ad-free races
- Multiple commentary track options (F1 TV crew is the best)
- All practice and qualifying sessions live and ad-free
- On-board cameras during races
- Multi-window across all devices, including Apple TV (main feed full screen and your favorite driver in the bottom corner, for example)
- Edited 30 minute versions of each race available several hours after the race ends
- Full replays of all race, qualifying, and practice sessions of every race available immediately
- No blackouts
- All of the above for every race for the past decade or two, which full race replays available going back basically my whole lifetime
Anyway, I think it would be nice if Apple made it easier for people to watch F1 in the US, but get ready for some angry posts if this means I can't get F1 TV anymore.
