All flights across the US grounded
The New York Times: Live Updates: FAA Declares Rare Nationwide Ground Stop of Flights
Markwayne Mullin, the secretary of homeland security, blamed the ground stop on a telecommunication outage but said Trump administration officials did not know the cause, adding that it would take an extended period of time to fix the issues. “This isn’
The new MacBook Pro with touch is not the endgame
Daryl Baxter: Why the iMac should have had touch before the MacBook Pro
The design of the iMacs means that touching the display wouldn't result in it wobbling, as I've seen in many videos of the new MacBook Pros. Even seeing the press shots of four fingers being used on GarageBand
Do we really know how all this works?
Sean Heber: Where are we going?
I don’t think anyone knows how anything works anymore. Not really. The scale exceeds human comprehension.
I do think that people overestimate how much those working on large codebases knew how everything worked before, but yes, it is a bit of an interesting place we're heading
iPhone Duo owners thrilled to get this Samsung feature
Stephen Hackett: I Fixed My iPhone Duo with This One Weird Trick
Thankfully, Stephen Robles has created a Shortcut that makes the Duo work exactly how my brain says it should:If the inner display is on the Home Screen, lock the phone when it closes.If the inner display has an app on it,
Pro workflows benefit from touch too
Jason Snell: Quick thoughts about the new MacBook Pro
one portion of Apple’s intro video showed a developer using Xcode to test an iOS app, and they were touching the app in the iOS simulator. That… is a really cool use case. For the first time, developers will be able to touch their apps
The computer did what we told it to do. Eek!
Hank Green on Threads
I feel very alone in the way I see the hugging face hack which is that openAI trained a bunch of super effective hacker bots to act like the only thing that mattered in the world was winning a hacking challenge and then gave them hacker tools, removed a bunch of