Daryl Baxter: Why the iMac should have had touch before the MacBook Pro

The design of the iMacs means that touching the display wouldn't result in it wobbling, as I've seen in many videos of the new MacBook Pros. Even seeing the press shots of four fingers being used on GarageBand via the display looks awkward, and not the win some at Apple think it is. If there was Apple Pencil support, that could have been a big win for creatives.

I think Daryl is onto something here, but in a way he doesn't mean. Yes, the iMac should get touch input as well, but it shouldn't get it instead of the MacBook Pro. It should get it in addition to it.

Every Mac display, whether it's sold separately or attached to the motherboard should support touch, and I expect within a few years they will. If you don't want that, then don't use it. macOS supports tons of input methods you already don't use, and it's not a problem, so just don't use it if you don't want it. However, as literally every other device in our lives has shown, touch input is a valuable option for folks, and while it may vary in how much you use it on different devices, it should be a core part of the operating system.

We should not view the MacBook Pro with touch as the endgame for this interaction model with the Mac. It's the first step.