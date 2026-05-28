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9 years since the last Dragon Quest game…they just started over

9 years since the last Dragon Quest game…they just started over

Verity Townsend writing for IGN: about how Dragon Quest 12 has been completely restarted

In a special video to mark Dragon Quest’s 40th anniversary on May 27, Dragon Quest 12 executive producer Yosuke Saito and game designer Yuji Horii shed light on the upcoming game’s current state.

Add Dragon Quest to the list of video game franchises that used to release mainline games every year or two, and now the gaps are enormous. The last game came out 9 years ago, and today they just told us that they have restarted work on the next one. What are we thinking, it'll come out in another 3…4…5 years? More???

Here's another way to look at it: in 2016, the company celebrated their 30th anniversary and there were 10 games in the series. In 2026, they're celebrating their 40th anniversary and there are 11 games in the franchise. Compare that to 6(!) games in their first decade, 2 in the second, and 2 in the third.

I don't like this trend.

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